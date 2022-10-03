AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie stock opened at $134.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $149.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

