AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Down 6.0 %

AbbVie stock opened at $134.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $149.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.