AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lowered by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 914,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,792,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 349,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its position in AbbVie by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $134.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $149.06. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

