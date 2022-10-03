Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 289 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

UNH opened at $505.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $472.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

