Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $126.21 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

