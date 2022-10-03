Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 67,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 459,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 21,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

