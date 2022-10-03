Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 173,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $501,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

