Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,790,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 56,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.52. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

