Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $95.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

