Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.52. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

