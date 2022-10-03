Amarillo National Bank Purchases 24,296 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,922.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,296 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,884.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3,229.9% in the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,892.0% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 7,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,863.3% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 741,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after acquiring an additional 703,922 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,544.7% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 193,908 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.49.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
