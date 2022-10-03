Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,892.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 64,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,218,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.