Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,943.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,922.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 25,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,296 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,892.0% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 7,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,863.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 741,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after buying an additional 703,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

AMZN stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

