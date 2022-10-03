Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE opened at $80.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

