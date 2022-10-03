Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.25 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $126.21 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

