Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 796 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $149.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

