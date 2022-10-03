Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 21,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

AAPL opened at $138.20 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.