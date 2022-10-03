Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 23,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 504,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.38.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

