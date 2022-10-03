Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.7% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.
Insider Transactions at Apple
Apple Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.20 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.