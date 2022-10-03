AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $169.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.