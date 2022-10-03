Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 1,151 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $121.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.67.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

