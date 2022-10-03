Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 371.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $110,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 124,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.