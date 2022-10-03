Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,040 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $110,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 124,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

