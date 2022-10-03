BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.8 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.