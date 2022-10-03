BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in BHP Group by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $50.04 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

