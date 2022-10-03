Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

VZ stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

