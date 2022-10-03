Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.06. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

