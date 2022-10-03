Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 458 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Xylem by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.78.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

