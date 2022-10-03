Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

