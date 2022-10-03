Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $209,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 35,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

