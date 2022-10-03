Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 46,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 25.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 126,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 36.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Visa by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 150,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,696,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.11. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

