Cadence Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 6.7% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.21 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

