Cadence Bank NA Sells 2,677 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

