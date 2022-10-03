Cadence Bank NA Sells 75 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Price Performance
V opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.11.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
