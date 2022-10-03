Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after acquiring an additional 289,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $656,403,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $155.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.05 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

