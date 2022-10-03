Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 370,132 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,977.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,132 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 64,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,218,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.49.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $113.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

