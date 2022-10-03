CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarMax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in CarMax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.10.

Shares of KMX opened at $66.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

