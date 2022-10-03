Center For Asset Management LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

