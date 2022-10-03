CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 27,040 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,323.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

