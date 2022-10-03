Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance
BATS EFAV opened at $57.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.