Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 5,146.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE UL opened at $43.84 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78.
Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
