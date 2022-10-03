Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $51,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,525,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $343,612,000 after buying an additional 301,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 138,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

