Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 82,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

