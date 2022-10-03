Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.76. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $99.90 and a one year high of $136.75.

