Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $153.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

