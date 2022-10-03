Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

