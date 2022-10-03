Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,665,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $197.33 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.63.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

