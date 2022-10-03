Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after buying an additional 3,776,816 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,901,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,492,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 62.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

