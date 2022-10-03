Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,426 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,406,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

