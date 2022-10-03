Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,018,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,129,000 after buying an additional 111,305 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,961,107 shares of company stock valued at $59,603,554. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NYSE:BEN opened at $21.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.